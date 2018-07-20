Nest - A progressive Node.js web framework

Nest at
AngularCamp Conference, 18 - 20 July 2018 Barcelona
Gives you true flexibility by allowing use of any other libraries thanks to modular architecture.
An adaptable ecosystem that is a fully-fledged backbone for all kinds of server-side applications.
Takes advantage of latest JavaScript features, bringing design patterns and mature solutions to node.js world.
Nest is an MIT-licensed open-source project. Hence, it grows thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. Please, consider supporting us!Become a sponsor / backer